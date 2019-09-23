Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $4.66 Million; Stock Rose; Harding Loevner LP Upped Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stake by $1.51 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 52,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 208,182 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 5.91M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47,432 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $273.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares to 85,310 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).