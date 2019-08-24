Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,731 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 117,787 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.84M shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,940 shares. Diversified reported 5,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 13,478 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 490,144 are owned by Bridges Mgmt. Acadian Asset Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 440,691 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Asset Inc stated it has 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division owns 62,469 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 45,000 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 10,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 14,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.23% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 200 are held by Monetary Mngmt Grp. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 59,891 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup accumulated 499,749 shares. 639,424 were reported by Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited Co. 276,484 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 28,937 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 50,016 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,390 shares.