Act Ii Management LP Has Lowered Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holding; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 18 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and trimmed positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.45 million shares, down from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 117,246 shares with $12.71M value, down from 147,246 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Barrington maintained the shares of NXST in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $135 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.79 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $369.69 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 92,990 shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500.

