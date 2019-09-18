Act Ii Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) as Stock Price Rose; Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose While Blackrock Lifted by $116.23 Million Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 690,091 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 322,555 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 201.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 203,247 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,600 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 0.04% or 3,323 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Northern Corp accumulated 0.01% or 431,406 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 173,887 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 56,123 shares. Next Century Growth Lc holds 44,778 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 5,575 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks has 146,926 shares. Alkeon Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 386,137 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 29,211 shares.

