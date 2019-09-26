Act Ii Management LP Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position; Shorts at Coffee Holding CO (JVA) Lowered By 35.67%

Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA) had a decrease of 35.67% in short interest. JVA’s SI was 22,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.67% from 35,600 shares previously. With 56,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA)’s short sellers to cover JVA’s short positions. The SI to Coffee Holding CO Inc’s float is 0.47%. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9696. About 3,052 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has declined 26.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT LIMIT AVAILABLE TO $14 MLN -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.07; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JV BUYS STEEP N BREW COFFEE CO; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Coffee Holding Co 4Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC – GENERATIONS INTENDS TO INCORPORATE INFRASTRUCTURE OF STEEP N BREW INTO EXISTING BUSINESS MODEL OF GENERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.58, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold Coffee Holding Co., Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.58 million shares or 0.97% less from 1.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 6,187 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 37,150 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co invested in 0% or 385,759 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 379 shares. Northern Tru owns 15,643 shares. Bailard accumulated 11,503 shares. Acadian Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Kennedy Management has invested 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co owns 6,656 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 44,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). James Inv reported 11,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Ancora Advsr has 242,122 shares.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company has market cap of $22.11 million. The firm offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It has a 76.34 P/E ratio. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels.