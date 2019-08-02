Act Ii Management LP Has Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Holding as Stock Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Fagan Associates Has Increased Its Position by $422,466

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 54,955 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 4.61 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 305,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 387,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 646,717 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 15,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.89 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 910,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 682 are held by Synovus. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 58,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp reported 1% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 388,347 shares. Botty Investors Limited stated it has 289 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt holds 63,874 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 764,672 shares. 29,943 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 115,200 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 10,921 shares. Navellier Associates invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru owns 667,742 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 136,070 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 4,246 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.69% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc reported 92,810 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 6,473 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,894 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 97,489 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 262,327 shares. 3,615 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Cap Investment Counsel accumulated 0.09% or 3,471 shares. Putnam Invests Llc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Whitnell & has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

