Act Ii Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $4.66 Million as Stock Rose; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Trimmed by $1.72 Million Its Stake

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $962,000, down from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 1.83 million shares traded or 46.99% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 35,819 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Town Country Commercial Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 9,138 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Nomura Asset reported 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics State Bank Trust Department owns 14,244 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 466,945 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 33,339 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability reported 4,294 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71% or 123,714 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.43% or 4,394 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blair William & Il invested in 795,192 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 3,229 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com. Pinnacle Partners Inc invested in 0.43% or 41,038 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Llc reported 13,674 shares stake.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,368 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Group stated it has 16,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 352,197 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.23% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 242 shares. Dean Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 10,423 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,511 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 103,135 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JBG Smith nets much more than expected with recent stock sale – Washington Business Journal” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes $580 Million Refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Sells Lexington Realty Trust Shares and Urban Edge Properties Shares and Calls for Redemption its $400 Million 5.00% Notes Due January 2022 – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vornado loses a bull amid oversupply in New York office segment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado; An Undercovered REIT That Needs Some Attention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.