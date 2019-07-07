Act Ii Management LP Has Increased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $975,000 as Stock Value Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Has Raised by $2.71 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,122 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 401,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,075 shares to 6,088 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,750 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 171,286 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 49,231 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 320 are owned by Ironwood Ltd Liability. First Natl Tru owns 78,080 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 122,566 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt holds 2.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 33,620 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 108,359 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mgmt owns 49,792 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited Co holds 0.45% or 33.90 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 548,653 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Noesis Mangement Corporation stated it has 93,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 18,641 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,295 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Md Sass Invsts Services reported 681,182 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 166,565 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,359 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.28M shares. Endurance Wealth Inc stated it has 360,552 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Heritage accumulated 274,923 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 123.00M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Valueworks Ltd Com reported 213,566 shares stake. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 20,402 shares.