Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Position by $465,000 as Shares Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 304,563 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.18% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 18,808 shares. Praesidium Management Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 619,256 shares or 10.59% of the stock. 1.59 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 48,796 shares. Mariner Lc holds 11,872 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 16,090 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 184 shares. 8,290 are owned by Texas Yale Corp. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16,400 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,063 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 28,235 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5.56% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4.49 million shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares to 44,178 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,680 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 45,185 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0% or 23,119 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. Dupont Management holds 0.01% or 5,057 shares. 14,268 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Co. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 134,060 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Ftb accumulated 512 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 267,356 shares. Century holds 0.02% or 193,395 shares. Comm Bankshares owns 8,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 436,081 shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37 million for 205.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.