Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by $3.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted Its Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) as Share Value Declined

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.91 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated accumulated 2,660 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 67,592 shares. 162,950 are owned by Boston Ptnrs. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 115,109 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 25,341 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 120,265 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 0% or 50 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited holds 18,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company, California-based fund reported 7 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 90,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc invested in 0% or 3,862 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Utd Advisers Ltd owns 7,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,425 were reported by Schafer Cullen Inc. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 192,322 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 8,447 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Glenmede Tru Na owns 4,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,108 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 374,041 shares. Sei owns 43,723 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 3,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 15,643 are owned by Corecommodity Management Limited Company. Atria Investments Limited Liability accumulated 4,374 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,773 shares.

