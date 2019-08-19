Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding by $352,900; First Trust Advisors LP Has Increased Its Geo Group New (GEO) Position by $863,645

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.32M market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 119,026 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 45,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 358,806 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 313,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 607,729 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by Gendel Mitchell, worth $18,500 on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 248,382 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 70,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Mgmt Lp has 0.77% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 122,581 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability owns 12,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Teton Advsr holds 115,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 305,410 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 16,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redwood Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.37% or 2.43 million shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mngmt owns 426,902 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 88,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings.