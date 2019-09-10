Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Gray Television (GTN) Position By $420,000; Pimco High Income Fund Has 1.05 Sentiment

Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 23 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 22 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pimco High Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.40 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco High Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 11.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 156,672 shares with $3.35 million value, down from 176,672 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 7.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.17M shares traded or 20.41% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.58M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 45,733 shares. Amer Int Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 41,614 shares. Moreover, Hikari has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 21,890 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com holds 36,564 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co owns 161,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 31,489 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 737,694 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. 57,800 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 18,817 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company has 3.42% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 436,445 shares. 6,982 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Advisers accumulated 10,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR, worth $20,137 on Tuesday, August 13. Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PIMCO High Income Fund for 554,582 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 247,864 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stratford Consulting Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,306 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.06% in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 32,311 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 396,908 shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.