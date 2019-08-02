Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Its Meredith (MDP) Position by $1.10 Million; Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in Chevron (CVX) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 658,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.09 million, down from 669,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 17,957 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 13/03/2018 – ABC And PEOPLE Team Up For A Second Two-Night Television Event On The Royal Family; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time, Fortune on the block; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLETE 10-Q, CITES TIME PURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5,942 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 59,222 shares. North Star Inv has 40,732 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 5,901 shares stake. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 6,430 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,005 shares. Blackrock reported 5.57 million shares. High Pointe Management Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 166,959 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ariel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.40M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 17,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 109,246 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,245 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meredith to amend annual filing amid material weakness – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meredith sells Sports Illustrated for $110M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mexico Fund, Inc. Pays Distribution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Management Llc invested in 11,481 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Assocs stated it has 79,918 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 348 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 62,051 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Management has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 29,722 are owned by Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Creative Planning holds 0.14% or 304,388 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Family Mgmt has 4,280 shares. At Bank reported 0.22% stake. Chilton Investment Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 498,993 are owned by Blair William Il. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bancshares Of Stockton holds 1.65% or 26,008 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,416 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $83.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 97,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.