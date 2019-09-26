Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 2.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 19/03/2018 – Facebook: Another Day, Another Media Firestorm — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is reeling from a scandal that saw an app developer harvest 50 million profiles on the social network, then share the data with a third party called Cambridge Analytica; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 24,958 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meritage Port Management owns 63,468 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Warren Averett Asset Management stated it has 1,375 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Prns Limited Co owns 2,648 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 295,949 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs reported 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.39M shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 630 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 18,405 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.11% or 9,967 shares. 3,585 were reported by Montecito National Bank And Trust. Rothschild Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 76,680 shares. Pnc Ser invested in 0.28% or 1.49M shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,436 shares to 110,436 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 565,891 shares. American Intl stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 20,230 are owned by Petrus Tru Company Lta. Charles Schwab reported 646,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 196,495 are owned by Act Ii Management Limited Partnership. Springowl Ltd accumulated 0.89% or 40,000 shares. One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 14,123 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 558,300 shares. Ameriprise owns 94,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Finance Group Inc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 92,812 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Communications has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 31,568 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 34,576 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.