Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $637,168; Corning (GLW) Stake Maintained by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 5.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 16.95 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563.40M, up from 11.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 700,769 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 9,625 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.96% or 182,369 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 286,382 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has 64,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 697,365 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 63,094 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Pitcairn stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 62.77M shares. Reilly Financial Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,986 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited holds 17,586 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 12,300 shares to 489,732 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,190 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television changing stations in Virginia – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,368 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 25,911 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0% or 188,769 shares. Springowl Limited Com invested in 0.89% or 40,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested in 46,562 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 17,116 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has 185,000 shares. Citigroup reported 32,412 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 742,184 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 14,654 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,568 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares.