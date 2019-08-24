Act Ii Management LP Decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Holding; Shorts at Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (AXTA) Raised By 36.42%

Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA) had an increase of 36.42% in short interest. AXTA’s SI was 5.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.42% from 3.78M shares previously. With 2.55M avg volume, 2 days are for Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA)’s short sellers to cover AXTA’s short positions. The SI to Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 1.09 million shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 09/04/2018 – Axalta lnaugurates New Coating Manufacturing Facility in India; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR BOOSTED COMM, WCC, ON, XLNX, AXTA IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; RATING NEUTRAL; 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Rumors; 09/04/2018 – Axalta Inaugurates New Coating Manufacturing Facility in India; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD – SWAPS MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Axalta Partners with India’s Sehgal Foundation to Help Counter Water and Soil Issues in Rajasthan; 02/05/2018 – AXALTA REPORTS NEW AUSTRALIAN HEADQUARTERS IN WEST SYDNEY; 24/05/2018 – Axalta Launches Three-piece Tri-coat Fan Deck to Guide Painters to the Perfect Finish; 06/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Chatter

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 117,246 shares with $12.71 million value, down from 147,246 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $4.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group Inc has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 31.00% above currents $93.89 stock price. Nexstar Media Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gabelli Funds holds 98,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 3.04 million are held by Blackrock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,951 shares. Ftb holds 0.01% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 25 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 81,735 shares. Geode Management reported 599,903 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 37,141 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 3,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 4,702 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 3,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Among 9 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.22’s average target is 20.45% above currents $26.75 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Seaport Global. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.