Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $960,000 as Valuation Rose; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,986 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH DISCUSSING FACEBOOK AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profile data scraped by third parties; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s alleged data could very easily happen to other tech companies, says this CEO; 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 313 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). First Republic Mgmt holds 297 shares. Pecaut & Communications has 9,315 shares. Ipswich Inv holds 0.58% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 2,300 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company holds 780 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,740 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 10,040 shares. Da Davidson And Company stated it has 278 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 100 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 5.84% or 68,594 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lagoda Inv LP invested 8.92% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 160 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $39,687 was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.