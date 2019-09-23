Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Stake by $465,000; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Raised by Brave Asset Management Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 372,754 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 13/03/2018 – Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 64,649 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY)

