Act Ii Management LP Cut Stake in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) by $465,000; Jinkosolar Holding Co (JKS) Market Valuation Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 293,379 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jinkosolar Holding Co (JKS) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 26,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 156,047 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 129,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jinkosolar Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.53 million shares traded or 100.21% up from the average. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 1Q Total Solar Module Shipments 1.8 Gw to 2 Gw; 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Is Opening Its First U.S. Factory in Jacksonville, Florida, Which Is Expected to Create More Than 200 Direct Jobs; 30/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Rick Scott Announces JinkoSolar to Build New U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility Creating 200; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 25/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar nears close on Viborillas; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pdts Prns Lc owns 61,922 shares. Strs Ohio reported 35,654 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Co Oh has 3.49% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Next Finance Group Inc holds 0% or 4 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,762 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Inc has invested 1.58% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aperio Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 297,880 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.24% or 696,218 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 84,408 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 7,088 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 356,736 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 267,356 shares stake.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37 million for 203.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 3.33M shares to 9.71 million shares, valued at $73.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 151,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,754 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Adr (NYSE:RBS).

