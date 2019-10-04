Act Ii Management LP Cut Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $13.87 Million; Valuation Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.02 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 99,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 372,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.26M, up from 273,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 962,071 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 89,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,754 shares, and cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Corporation holds 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 20,462 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Comerica Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 33,631 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 277,998 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 6,200 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,360 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 2,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust Communication, a New York-based fund reported 3,812 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 130,418 shares. Next Finance Group invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Geode Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 599,039 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 147 shares. 9,155 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 90,923 shares.

