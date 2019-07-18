Act Ii Management LP Cut Facebook (FB) Position; Tech Data (TECD)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Tech Data Corp (TECD) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 128 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 113 sold and decreased holdings in Tech Data Corp. The funds in our database now own: 35.44 million shares, down from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tech Data Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 85 Increased: 86 New Position: 42.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 57,368 shares with $9.56 million value, down from 59,868 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $569.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 6.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Shayne & Co. Llc holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation for 110,638 shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 134,876 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 2.86% invested in the company for 87,867 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.25% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02M for 10.76 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Asset Lp has invested 2.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Savings Bank Na has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.88% or 69,400 shares. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 0.35% or 98,946 shares. Bailard reported 143,649 shares. Hills Bancshares & invested in 0.36% or 8,046 shares. 5,329 were accumulated by Lyon Street Capital. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 17,230 shares. 124,429 were reported by Overbrook Mgmt. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.1% or 1,655 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.26 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.