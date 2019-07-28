Act Ii Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VYM, JNJ, T, CMCSA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares to 414,558 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,258 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 27,265 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 34.30M shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 307,610 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14.79 million shares. 9,648 were accumulated by Hollencrest Mngmt. Oak Ridge Investments Lc stated it has 275,660 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 6,563 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.66% or 6.17M shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4.77% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1St Source Bancshares invested in 0.08% or 24,234 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Company owns 0.81% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 51,281 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 331,994 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,662 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.