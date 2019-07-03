Act Ii Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Share Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lifted Its Position by $720,138

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,126 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 13,901 shares to 94,040 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,107 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,246 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.