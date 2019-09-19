Act Ii Management LP Boosted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $637,168; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Upped Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $767,760 as Stock Price Rose

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 423,578 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 555,110 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 6,387 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 646,798 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 11,604 shares. 57,907 are owned by American International. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 962,638 shares. 74,629 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Limited Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1.76M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Renaissance Tech Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 743,750 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 49,800 shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 41,000 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 248,120 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 25,719 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,310 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR, worth $26,568 on Friday, August 9. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 17,409 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Capital Interest has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 2,490 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Community Bancorp Na invested in 0% or 20 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 7,921 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 7,704 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 8,349 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Brown Advisory Inc holds 86,961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 4,921 shares.

