Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Yatra Online Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.