Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|19.67
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Competitively Pinterest Inc. has a consensus price target of $32.13, with potential downside of -4.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
