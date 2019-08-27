Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 28 19.67 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively Pinterest Inc. has a consensus price target of $32.13, with potential downside of -4.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.