Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.5% respectively. Competitively, Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 32.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.