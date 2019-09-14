Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

We are contrasting Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.