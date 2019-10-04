Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)

We will be comparing the differences between Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.39%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.