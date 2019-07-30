Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparison side by side

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.