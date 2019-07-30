Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) Comparison side by side

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Monocle Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.
