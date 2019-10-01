Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) Comparing side by side

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.