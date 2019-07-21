Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Contrasting side by side

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bearish than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.