Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.