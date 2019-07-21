Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 3.52% stronger performance.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation.
