Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Comparison side by side

Since Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.