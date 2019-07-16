Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.26% stronger performance.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.