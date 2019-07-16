Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTTU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.04% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.26% stronger performance.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.