Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
