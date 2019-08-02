Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.