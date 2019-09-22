Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
