Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.