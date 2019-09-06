Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
