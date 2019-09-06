Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.