Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.