Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|334,657,398.21%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
