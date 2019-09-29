Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 11 0.00 16.22M 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 151,024,208.57% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.