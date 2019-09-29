Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|16.22M
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|151,024,208.57%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
