Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) Reaches $9.91 High on Sep, 29; Duke Realty (DRE) Sentiment Is 1.22

Duke Realty Corp (DRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 168 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 138 sold and reduced their holdings in Duke Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 324.35 million shares, down from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Duke Realty Corp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 122 New Position: 46.

The stock of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) reached all time high today, Sep, 29 and still has $10.41 target or 5.00% above today’s $9.91 share price. This indicates more upside for the $371.63M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.58 million more. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 5,013 shares traded. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Act II Global Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing May 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Act II Global Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $261,000,000 Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seth Klarman: How to Act in a Bear Market – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2017. More interesting news about Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Second Marijuana ETF Ignites – Benzinga” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vice And Cannabis Are In With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company has market cap of $371.63 million.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.95M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) signs three leases at Greenfield North – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation for 236,700 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 4.13 million shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.52% invested in the company for 1.82 million shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13.90 million shares.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.94 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.