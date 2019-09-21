Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Comparing side by side

Since Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 15.51% are VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.