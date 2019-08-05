Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.