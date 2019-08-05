Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
