Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.