Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.