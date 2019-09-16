Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
The peers have a potential upside of -46.39%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
