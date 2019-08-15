Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
