Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.