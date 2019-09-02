Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.