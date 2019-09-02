Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.