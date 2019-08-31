Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. Competitively, 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
