Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. Competitively, 23.64% are Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.