Acropolis Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 163,091 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $224.86. About 477,184 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 7,022 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 72,164 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Commerce accumulated 77,300 shares. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 50,659 shares. Wharton Business Lc owns 1,654 shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 2,260 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or accumulated 2.51% or 55,381 shares. City Holdings Co has invested 1.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,766 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,041 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc accumulated 0.27% or 13,775 shares. California-based Bankshares Of Stockton has invested 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). One Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,853 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares to 485,739 shares, valued at $42.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,164 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership invested in 0.76% or 95,255 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 11,046 shares. Acropolis Limited Liability Company reported 13,691 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited invested in 0.17% or 34,070 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Limited Company holds 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 11,430 shares. Parametric Ltd Co reported 3.86M shares. Naples Glob Advsr Llc reported 9,732 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 13,213 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 28.68M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 5,344 shares. Olstein Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,171 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.