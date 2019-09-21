Acropolis Investment Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $354,844 as Stock Rose; Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Raised Its Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 10,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281.74 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $200.43. About 134,678 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. On Monday, September 9 Kummeth Charles R. bought $37,000 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 200 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 310,670 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $639.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,430 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 123,302 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 0.15% or 66,112 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 19,465 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 22,502 shares in its portfolio. 3,221 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest L P. Eagle Asset owns 47,615 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 56,039 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 5,158 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,896 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 0.16% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Caprock Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,145 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 5,300 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $654.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares to 989,876 shares, valued at $82.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 47,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

